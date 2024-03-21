Legendary Bruins Goalie Frank Brimsek Lock For All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor Frank Brimsek.

Goaltenders are the most important player on a hockey team. Often described as agile and technically sound, they are the last line of defense and the best penalty killers. The Bruins have been fortunate to have some stellar goalies put on the pads and defend their net.

Frank Brimsek guarded the pipes for Boston from 1938 to 1949 and was one of two goalies to be selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Brismek’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Playing nine seasons with Boston, Brimsek appeared in 444 games, posting a 2.57 goals-against average and 35 shutouts. Bruins fans nicknamed Brimsek “Mr. Zero” after he rattled off six shutouts in seven games during his rookie campaign.

In that same season, Brimsek won the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie, becoming the first and only Bruins goalie to do so. He also led the Bruins to their second Stanley Cup in franchise history that same year when Boston defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1. He’d cap the 1940-41 season with a second title.

Birrimsek is one of just three Bruins goaltenders to win the Vezina at least twice (1938-39 and 1941-42).

Only two netminders have more wins than Brimsek’s 230 wins in franchise history. Tuukka Rask leads all Boston netminders with 308 followed by Tiny Thompson with 252.

Brimsek became the first American-born goaltender elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame when he was enshrined in 1966.