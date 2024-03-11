The New England Patriots reportedly would like to sign a veteran quarterback on the open market.

One of the top veteran options is no longer an option, however.

Gardner Minshew has agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-year deal worth $25 million with $15 million guaranteed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old signal-caller will compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job, per NFL Media.

It’s important to note Minshew has not been linked to the Patriots to the same degree as fellow veterans like Jacoby Brissett or Joe Flacco.

Brissett and Flacco were the first two names that ESPN’s Adam Schefter thought about for New England nd have continues to surface in speculation. Those two feel like better fits for the Patriots given their respective connections with New England’s first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Both Brissett and Flacco were still available as of Monday at 5 p.m. ET, some five hours after the start of the legal tampering period.

