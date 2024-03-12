It didn’t take DeVante Parker long to land with a new team.

The New England Patriots on Monday told Parker they plan to release him when the new league year begins Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And just 24 hours later, Parker came to an agreement to play the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Schefter. Parker agreed to a one-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal. However, as Schefter noted, Philadelphia will only pay Parker $1.2 million with New England on the hook for the rest.

Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest. “DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this… pic.twitter.com/LtwCnNVj58 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Parker officially will be released by the Patriots on Wednesday and at that time will be able to sign with the Eagles.

The Patriots had been trying to offload Parker and fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. Teams were not interested in Parker in the trade market, though. It’s fair to think teams like the Eagles didn’t want to part with any assets given the likelihood the Patriots would release him.

“DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this elite organization win a championship,” Jimmy Gould, Parker’s agent, told Schefter.

Parker underwhelmed during his two-year tenure in New England. He caught 64 of his 102 targets and finished with 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 26 games. Parker ranked among the league’s worst in separation metrics.