The Patriots might not be very bullish about the prospects for their current wide receiver group.

Yes, New England on Sunday ensured Kendrick Bourne didn’t reach NFL free agency by signing the veteran pass-catcher to a new three-year deal. But Bourne might be an exception, as he potentially could be surrounded by new teammates in the Patriots’ wideout room.

“The Patriots could sign multiple veterans, knowing they’re likely to follow a rookie quarterback into next season,” the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed wrote in a column published Monday. “The front office is also reportedly looking to offload veterans DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster.”

Kyed added: “Between the two, Parker is more likely to earn a late-round pick in return, while trading Smith-Schuster may require the Patriots to attach a draft pick to convince another front office to take on his contract.”

Finding a Smith-Schuster trade partner probably would be difficult for New England, even with a draft-pick attachment. He still has two years left on the three-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Patriots last offseason, and his ability no longer matches those financial figures. The 27-year-old only played in 11 games last season and mustered up a mere 47 catches for 260 yards with one score.

But even if New England isn’t able to trade Smith-Schuster and/or Parker, it shouldn’t prevent the team from bolstering its wideout depth. The Patriots reportedly plan to “swing big” on Calvin Ridley, the best receiver set to hit the market.