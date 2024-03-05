The Patriots never received an opportunity to add Mike Evans, who they reportedly were “hoping” to sign in NFL free agency.

But even if Evans did make his way to the open market, it doesn’t sound like New England stood much of a chance to bring in the star wide receiver.

In a column published Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Chad Graff revealed the Patriots “planned to make a run” at Evans before he reportedly agreed to a new two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if the Bucs let Evans walk after 10 seasons with the franchise, the five-time Pro Bowl selection had “no interest” in taking his talents to New England, per Graff.

It’s easy to understand why Evans reportedly wasn’t considering the Patriots as a potential destination. New England is set to enter the 2024 season with a first-year head coach, new offensive coordinator and most likely a rookie or bridge starter at quarterback. Furthermore, playing in the Northeast probably isn’t much of a draw for a Texas native who has played the bulk of his football life in warm-weather climates.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, with Evans off the board, New England reportedly is shifting its focus to a different veteran wideout who is coming off a very productive 2023 season.