In a perfect world, the NFL trade deadline would feature fireworks with Super Bowl contenders acquiring the best players from the teams who have much longer odds at competing.

It’s not always a perfect world, of course. And there’s certainly a world in which the most entertaining deadline deals include a late-round pick swap for someone not even known to the casual fan.

Well, until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline passes, we’re not going to operate in that world. Instead, we’ve picked out six big-name deals we’d love to see. Betting prices from FanDuel Sportsbook are listed to portray where teams stand.

Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens

Ravens: 12-1 to win the Super Bowl

Titans: 9-1 to win AFC South

The Ravens are tied for the best record in the AFC and have looked like a serious contender. And while they already rank second in rushing attempts and third in rushing yards, acquiring Henry from the 3-4 Tennessee Titans could further boost Baltimore’s offense. Lamar Jackson and Henry sharing a backfield, which currently is headlined by Gus Edwards, would be pretty cool, too. The Titans reportedly told Henry they don’t plan to trade him, though there have been conflicting reports about the multi-time All-Pro.

Jerry Jeudy to the Buffalo Bills

Bills: +210 to win AFC East

Broncos: 65-1 to win AFC West

The Bills could use another chain-mover to complement Stefon Diggs. Gabriel Davis ranks a distant second behind Diggs in receptions and yards and the Josh Allen-led offense has struggled to find consistency. If the Bills want to really make a push, adding a wideout could go a long way. And we don’t believe that Sean Payton and the Broncos have no interest in selling as the head coach has publicly shared.

Patrick Surtain II to the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys: +460 to win NFC

Broncos: 160-1 to win AFC

The Cowboys seemingly have recovered from the season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs, but in order to compete against A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles, they might need to further bolster their secondary. Surtain would cost a pretty penny in a trade with the Denver Broncos. And there’s no denying the Cowboys tend to make margin moves rather than splashes at the NFL trade deadline. But adding Surtain would greatly benefit a 5-2 Cowboys team that ranks middle of the pack in passing touchdowns allowed.

Chris Godwin to the Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs: 5-1 to win Super Bowl

Buccaneers: +440 to win NFC South

The Chiefs are coming off a loss to the lowly Broncos in Week 8, a game in which Patrick Mahomes and company were held to nine points and 275 yards of offense. While Andy Reid’s team has found other ways to win this season, Godwin could provide a possession-type receiver that can get open and help tight end Travis Kelce. The Buccaneers currently sit in third in the NFC South and are far from a contender.

Chase Young to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars: +950 to win AFC

Commanders: 300-1 to win NFC East

The Jaguars have talent up front with (the other) Josh Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. However, a trade for Young could bolster that unit with Jacksonville currently in first in the AFC South. Young on the edge also could create advantageous matchups for Walker on the inside. It certainly would help in potential playoff matchups against Mahomes, Allen and Joe Burrow.

Ryan Tannehill to the Minnesota Vikings

Vikings: 10-1 to win NFC North

Titans: 55-1 to win AFC

Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles during Minnesota’s Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers. If the playoffs were to start after Week 8, the Vikings would earn the final NFC wild-card spot. So should Minnesota want to continue its pursuit of the postseason, acquiring Tannehill — assuming his ankle injury isn’t going to linger — from the Tennessee Titans could make some sense. The Vikings reportedly have shown interest in Colt McCoy, too.