A pair of star wide receivers previously linked to the New England Patriots reportedly could again be involved in conversations ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning the Denver Broncos have received calls about players on their roster after they traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The Broncos could be active depending on how they fare before the Oct. 31 deadline, per Schefter.

As it relates to the Patriots, New England previously was linked to receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Schefter noted the Broncos have fielded inquiries on both wideouts the previous two seasons and could garner more attention in the coming weeks.

Denver reportedly was seeking a first-round pick for Jeudy this offseason.

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy has had an underwhelming start to the 2023 campaign. He was limited to start the season due to a hamstring injury. Jeudy has 11 receptions on 17 targets for 158 yards and zero touchdowns for a Broncos’ offense that ranks 28th in passing attempts per game.

Sutton has been a bit better this season with 20 receptions on 28 targets for 216 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

The 1-3 Broncos will face the New York Jets in Week 5.