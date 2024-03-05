Saquon Barkley is expected to enter the open market, and the New England Patriots could use their large amount of cap space to add the two-time Pro Bowl running back.

The Giants reportedly aren’t expected to use the franchise tag on the 27-year-old back. New York still could sign Barkley, but it’s more likely he’ll end up on another team as he tests his value in free agency.

The Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are seen as primary potential suitors who have the resources, need and interest to possibly sign Barkley, sources told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

New England is expected to have over $100 million in cap space after cutting J.C. Jackson last week, but the price on running backs depreciated over time, except for stars like Christian McCaffrey. Barkley also won’t be the only running back free agent with Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs also entering the the market.

Spotrac estimates Barkley’s market value to earn him a three-year, $29.9 million contract, which would make him the seventh-highest-paid running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson enters the final year of his contract this season, and New England could choose to add more talent to the offense through the backfield by signing Barkley and establishing a one-two punch in the run game.