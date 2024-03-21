Will history repeat itself for the Florida Atlantic Owls as the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gets underway?

Last season’s NCAA Tournament Cinderella team is back again after appearing in last year’s Final Four, while Northwestern is playing in just their third-ever tournament in program history.

The Owls have won four of their last five coming into the tournament, while the Wildcats have lost three of four. The two teams have never faced each other.

FanDual Sportsbook has the No. 8 FAU is the 3.5-point favorite to win its opening matchup against No. 9 Northwestern and +6500 odds to win the National Championship.

When: Friday, March 22 at 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+