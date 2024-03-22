Red Sox Catchers Challenge Each Other In Unique Competition

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora got his wish with competitive juices flowing throughout spring training.

From big-league camp to Boston’s top trio of prospects, players took the chance to elevate each other in the spirit of in-house competition. That continued with Red Sox catchers on Thursday.

Former catcher and Red Sox game plan coordinator Jason Varitek led the Boston position group in a catching challenge in Fort Myers, creating a “March Madness” style bracket. Catchers had to catch as many pitches from a machine as possible to win.

The catch was that their teammates got to wave foam pool noodles to distract them as the pitch was coming. Boston catchers got to put their hand-eye coordination on display in a fun team challenge.

Ultimately, Red Sox starting catcher Connor Wong showed his skills and won the competition just hours before Boston hosted the Baltimore Orioles in another spring training game.

Boston hopes that team bonding and enhanced competition will start to pay off with Opening Day just one week away. The team starts the 2024 regular season on March 28 in Seattle against the Mariners. After a lengthy West Coast trip, the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park for the home opener on April 9.