Red Sox Make First Round Of Spring Training Roster Cuts

The Red Sox started to shape their roster Wednesday, announcing their first round of spring training cuts.

Boston optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester, and reassigned right-handed pitchers Melvin Adón, Franklin German, and Alex Hoppe, left-handed pitcher Helcris Olivarez and catchers Nathan Hickey and Stephen Scott to minor league camp.

Walter was the only name on the 40-man roster, making nine major league appearances last year. He’ll essentially serve as a depth option once the season begins, spending the majority of his time in Worcester’s rotation. The other six names will fight for positioning in Boston’s system.

The Red Sox, by optioning Walter, are left with just three left-handed pitchers on the 40-man roster left in big league camp. Joely Rodríguez, who recently joined camp as a non-roster invitee, appears to have put himself in position for a big-league spot.

That moves leaves Boston with 59 players remaining in big league camp, including 20 non-roster invitees.