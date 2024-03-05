The New England Patriots on Sunday were floated as a team to watch for veteran tight end Dalton Schultz.

Some 48 hours later, however, that no longer applies.

Schultz and the Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Schultz, who was scheduled to hit the open market after playing out his one-year deal in Houston, no longer will reach free agency.

Schultz confirmed it himself on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

more nfl

How Patriots Using Transition Tag On Kyle Dugger Impacts Mike Onwenu

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

NFL Insider Attaches Potential Patriots Draft Pick To Different Team

by Adam London 2 Min Read

NFL Rumors: Patriots Viewed As ‘Primary Potential Suitor’ For Saquon Barkley

by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 Min Read

The 27-year-old Schultz was widely viewed as the top tight end in the class. During the 2023 campaign, he led all impending free-agent tight ends in snaps, receptions and receiving yards and finished second in touchdowns (five) behind only Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (six).

Given Henry currently is slated to hit the open market after three seasons with the Patriots, Schultz felt like the only upgrade for New England. Now that Schultz is off the board, the Patriots would be wise to shift gears to re-signing Henry, who’s been a leader throughout his tenure in Foxboro, Mass.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Henry reportedly is among the free agents the Patriots would like to retain.

Free agency begins March 13, two days after the legal tampering period opens.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Six Patriots-Related Takeaways After NFL Franchise Tag Deadline

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports Images