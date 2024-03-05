The New England Patriots on Sunday were floated as a team to watch for veteran tight end Dalton Schultz.

Some 48 hours later, however, that no longer applies.

Schultz and the Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Schultz, who was scheduled to hit the open market after playing out his one-year deal in Houston, no longer will reach free agency.

Schultz confirmed it himself on social media.

The 27-year-old Schultz was widely viewed as the top tight end in the class. During the 2023 campaign, he led all impending free-agent tight ends in snaps, receptions and receiving yards and finished second in touchdowns (five) behind only Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (six).

Given Henry currently is slated to hit the open market after three seasons with the Patriots, Schultz felt like the only upgrade for New England. Now that Schultz is off the board, the Patriots would be wise to shift gears to re-signing Henry, who’s been a leader throughout his tenure in Foxboro, Mass.

Henry reportedly is among the free agents the Patriots would like to retain.

Free agency begins March 13, two days after the legal tampering period opens.