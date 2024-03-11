Russell Wilson Reportedly Was ‘Open’ To Playing For Patriots

Russell Wilson ended up deciding that his next NFL home would be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There was mutual interest from both sides as Wilson reportedly agreed to a team-friendly, one-year deal to join the Steelers late Sunday night.

But if that contract with the Steelers hadn’t materialized, the nine-time Pro Bowler had his eyes set on a couple of other quarterback-needy teams as possible destinations.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Wilson “was open to playing for teams like the Raiders and Patriots” if the veteran signal-caller didn’t get a deal done with the Steelers.

Wilson’s interest in the Patriots makes sense, especially with New England reportedly looking to add an experienced quarterback in free agency. Wilson could have earned the starting job with the Patriots while the franchise, which is linked to Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels with No. 3 overall pick, prepped its quarterback of the future.

The Patriots already cleared room on their quarterback depth chart Sunday by moving on from Mac Jones. New England reportedly will trade Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

But now with Wilson teaming up with the Steelers, the Patriots will have to take their shot at a different veteran quarterback if they still plan to go that route.