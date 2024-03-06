The New England Patriots will enter April’s 2024 NFL Draft with seven total selections to utilize, whether by adding prospects ahead of the season or by exploring the trade market. Either way, eyeing quarterbacks would be ideal.

Mac Jones is far from a guarantee regarding New England’s Week 1 starting quarterback come next season. Even though there’s an elite tier of prospects like Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU), the Patriots could still get creative and look elsewhere. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who represented the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII, was picked last in the 2022 draft — living proof that hidden gems can be found.

On Sunday, the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up, allowing scouts from across the league to examine prospects first-hand. Working with a favorable draft position after a disastrous season, the Patriots also got a look into the future, perhaps giving thought to a soon-to-be sleeper?

Here are three quarterbacks for New England to think about ahead of time:

Story continues below advertisement

1.) Joe Milton III, Tennessee

The combine opens the door for the little-knowns to become known and raise their stock value, which is exactly what Joe Milton III strived to accomplish.

Milton, who spent six seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers and played just one full season at quarterback, left a jaw-dropping impression at the combine. With scouts watching, Milton recorded a combine-high 62 MPH throw and even flexed his accuracy by nailing 70-yard tosses.

Joe Milton III with the laser rocket arm. pic.twitter.com/O2oisJJva4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2024

Obviously, there’s no shot at Milton skyrocketing in his class, but shining as a combine standout could spark a conversation. In New England’s case specifically, the Patriots have five picks outside the top 100 selections, allowing their scouting department to think outside the box. Milton will be sitting outside the first few rounds and it’ll ultimately be up to scouts to determine how valuable his velocity is.

Story continues below advertisement

Milton recorded 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage.

2.) Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Impressions weren’t strong after Spencer Rattler clocked in a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but will that severely impact where the 23-year-old falls dramatically? That’s yet to be determined.

Ironically enough, Rattler’s hype plummeted after losing the starting quarterback role to Williams at Oklahoma. Nevertheless, while Williams transferred and rose to stardom and USC, Rattler put together a solid year for the Gamecocks in 2023, throwing for a collegiate career-best 3,186 passing yards with 19 touchdowns. He also finished with 300-plus passing yards in five of those games. Yet, the downside of going 5-7 without eligibility for a bowl appearance could still break Rattler’s case.

3.) Jordan Travis, Florida State

Before suffering a left leg fracture in November, conversations of the Heisman Trophy included Jordan Travis.

Story continues below advertisement

Travis, 23, has an athleticism advantage over a chunk of fellow prospect quarterbacks, proven to be mobile outside the pocket. But again, with a premature end to a season comes a dip in draft value, which could prove to be a favorable outcome for someone like the Patriots in the mid rounds.

Travis spoke with reporters at the combine just days after removing his walking boot. And with expectations that he’ll be at full strength this summer, before the regular season officially begins, Travis’ recovery process continues to pay dividends.

Before going down, Travis led the Seminoles to an 11-0 start, throwing for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions — a limited, but no less notable sample size.