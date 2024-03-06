NFL Insider Claims Patriots Have Interest In Former Tom Brady Backup

The New England Patriots appear to be leaning toward selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is also reportedly looking to sign a veteran free agent signal-caller as well.

Reuniting with one of Tom Brady’s former backups might be the route the team takes, according to NFL Insider Ben Volin.

“Not Franchise Tag related, but the Patriots’ interest in Jacoby Brissett is real,” Volin wrote on the social media platform X. “They’ll have competition for him, but OC Alex Van Pelt loved coaching Brissett in Cleveland in 2022 and the Patriots view him as a great locker room guy who is all about football.”

Brissett has experience both with the Patriots and with Van Pelt. Brissett played his rookie season in New England in 2016 and spent the 2022 campaign under Van Pelt’s tutelage in Cleveland. The 31-year-old is 18-30 as a starter but is well-respected as a backup and could help guide an incoming rookie.

In New England, Brissett made two starts as a rookie in 2016 when Brady was suspended four games over the Deflagate scandal and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury. The Patriots split the pair of games Brissett started with the rookie QB completing 34 of his 55 pass attempts for 400 yards, with no touchdowns and three fumbles.

Joe Flacco and Brissett are the two quarterbacks being circulated as potential fits in New England, as they each have worked with members of the Patriots’ current offensive coaching staff during their time with the Browns.

If the Patriots do take a quarterback third overall, they may want to utilize a bridge quarterback and allow the rookie to learn the system in practice and on the bench before rushing him to start in the 2024 season.