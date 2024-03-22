The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament enters its second day as fans await more March Madness excitement.

UAB will take on the San Diego State at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday. The Blazers earned the 12th seed after beating the Temple Owls in the AAC tournament. The Aztecs received the No. 5 seed after earning an at-large bid following their loss to the New Mexico Lobos in the Mountain West tournament.

San Diego State is a 7.5-point favorite over UAB at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the East Region first-round matchup is set at 139.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Blazers-Aztecs matchup.

When: Friday, March 22 at 1:45 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Max