Xavier Tillman’s Versatility Is Valued By Joe Mazzulla, Celtics

When Brad Stevens brought in role player Xavier Tillman at the NBA trade deadline, he reshaped the Celtics’ bench with defense in mind.

Since joining Boston, Tillman has appeared in six games, averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds across 15.5 minutes. With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a right hamstring strain, Tillman has seen an increase in his minutes over the last two games to 20-plus.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said the goal was to allow Tillman the opportunity to get acclimated to his new team, as well as in Boston’s system, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Just being patient, waiting for him to understand the language, understand the dynamics of it,” Mazzulla said, per Himmelsbach. “Obviously, the staff has done a great job getting on the floor with him, walking him through all of the rules and areas. And just him hearing it in the first few shootarounds and film sessions and getting a clear understanding of what expectations are.”

Porzingis has missed the last four games, forcing Mazzulla to mix and match the front court. Mazzulla told Himmelsbach the team values Tillman’s versatility and ability to play alongside Luke Kornet and Al Horford.

“Xavier’s super easy to play with,” Horford said, per Himmelsbach. “On the court he’s making the right read, making the right play. He can defend really well, moves his feet really well, just makes the game easy for me. He takes a lot of pressure off me when I’m out there with him. He just knows how to play, so I’m really excited to be able to play with him and develop that chemistry.”

Tillman will most likely get more playing time with both Horford and Kornet even when Porzingis returns to the lineup to help keep the bigs rested down the stretch as Boston prepares for the postseason.