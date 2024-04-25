Drake Maye wore a suit that offered a nod to his past as opposed to one that predicts his future.

The top quarterback prospect, who is viewed as the favorite to be selected by the New England Patriots at No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, is rocking a Carolina blue suit and tie with a pair of North Carolina-themed Jordan 1s.

Check it out:

Maye played it safe rather than showing up to Hart Plaza in Detroit in either navy blue, the color of the Patriots, or royal blue, the color of the New York Giants. The Giants reportedly have showed interest in trading up the board in pursuit of Maye, as well.

However, the Patriots reportedly haven’t made it easy. New England reportedly has its sights set on drafting Maye third overall unless Eliot Wolf and company are blown away by a trade offer. But countless tied-in reporters believe the end result will be Maye in New England.

Maye’s suit surely wouldn’t clash with a bit of navy.