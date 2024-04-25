The New England Patriots are going to… do something with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It just remains to be seen what that thing is.

It’s been the question for literal months, as we’ve heard roughly one million ideas since New England locked up the top-three selection back in January. Do they take a QB? Do they trade back? How does their free-agent class impact the moves they make in April?

The Patriots will officially answer those questions Thursday, but before we finally find out their decision with No. 3, let’s take a look back at all the content produced by NESN.com’s team over the last three months.

Mock Drafts

We had to start with the mocks because they’re the backbone of anyone’s draft coverage. NESN produced a five-part mock series this offseason, exploring all the possible paths the Patriots could take with No. 3.

Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: New England Nets QB, Multiple First-Rounders

by Keagan Stiefel 4 Min Read

Patriots Mock Draft 4.0: New England Kicks QB Can Down Road

by Keagan Stiefel 5 Min Read

Patriots Mock Draft 5.0: New England Lands QB, Supporting Cast

by Keagan Stiefel 4 Min Read

New England has been the subject of a ludicrous amount of mocks, so we also compiled those from so-called “experts” as well as fans who wanted to take a shot at playing general manager.

The QBs

It’s no secret that quarterbacks dominate the news cycle this time of year, so we’ve done plenty of talk surrounding the likes of USC’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III and everyone in between.

QB Talk

Could, Should Patriots Take Two QBs In 2024 NFL Draft?

by Keagan Stiefel 4 Min Read

Top Five Late-Round QBs Who Could Make Sense For Patriots

by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 Min Read

New England’s two options at the top of the draft will be Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, though, so we’ve done a ton on those two guys in particular.

Drake Maye

Patriots Fans Who Want Drake Maye Will Love This Exec’s Take

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Drake Maye To Patriots? NFL Draft Expert Raises Concern About Fit

by Keagan Stiefel 2 Min Read

NFL Insider Adds Context To Complex Patriots QB Draft Scenario

by Tim Crowley 2 Min Read

Jayden Daniels

NFC Executive Has ‘A Little Pause’ In Jayden Daniels For This Reason

by Gayle Troiani 3 Min Read

Patriots Fans Should Heed Bill Belichick’s Words Amid Jayden Daniels Rumors

by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 Min Read

Jayden Daniels To Patriots? How NFL Draft Expert Views Possible ‘Spark’

by Greg Dudek 2 Min Read

The Patriots met with just about every QB prospect available, even after it seemed like they wouldn’t.

Feature Stories

If you’re more interested in the personal side of the draft, we’ve also profiled a number of prospects who are looking to hear their names called this year.

Prospect Profiles

Holy Cross Stars Paving Unfamiliar Path To Combine, NFL Draft

by Keagan Stiefel 5 Min Read

Those Who Know J.J. McCarthy Understand Narrative, But See High Ceiling

by Sean T. McGuire 8 Min Read

Durham To Detroit: UNH’s Dylan Laube Blazing Trail To NFL Draft

by Keagan Stiefel 6 Min Read

Unquestionable Toughness At Heart Of Journey To NFL For Michigan’s Zak Zinter

by Greg Dudek 7 Min Read

Those Who Know Jayden Daniels Believe QB Fits Patriots’ Desires

by Sean T. McGuire 9 Min Read

D3 To NFL: Bridgewater State’s James Cahoon Pursuing Football Dream

by Greg Dudek 6 Min Read

Regime Change

You might be unaware, but the Patriots have some new faces running the show this draft cycle. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will combine to fulfill the role Bill Belichick had for more than two decades, which could lead to some changes in the way New England approaches the draft.

Eliot Wolf

Six NFL Draft Prospects Who Have Patriots Leaders’ Desired Traits

by Keagan Stiefel 5 Min Read

Will Patriots Buck Own NFL Draft, Combine Trends Under New Regime?

by Keagan Stiefel 4 Min Read

Patriots’ Eliot Wolf Has Type, These NFL Draft Prospects Fit Mold

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Coaching Staff

Could Patriots Ties Lead NFL Combine Star To New England?

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Patriots’ New Assistants Worked Closely With Top Draft Prospects

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Advice From Patriots Executive Guiding Jerod Mayo Before NFL Draft

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

The Patriots have plenty of new faces around the building, and they’ve all had a hand in draft preperation.

Day 2 and Day 3

Did you know the 2024 NFL Draft actually has seven rounds? We’ve focused primarily on the No. 3 pick, but New England could pick any number of players with their six picks across Friday and Saturday.

QBs and WRs

One Quarterback Patriots Could Target In Each Round Of NFL Draft

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

One Receiver Patriots Could Target In Each Round Of NFL Draft

by Keagan Stiefel 5 Min Read

Depth Moves

Three Outlandish (But Possible?) Trades Patriots Could Make In NFL Draft

by Gio Rivera 5 Min Read

Nobody Talking About It, But Patriots Could Target Position Early In NFL Draft

by Tim Crowley 3 Min Read

It’s fun talking first-rounders, but the Patriots’ most important picks will come on Day 2 and 3.

Verdict

What will New England do with the No. 3 pick?

Who’s the pick?

Patriots Can’t Overthink First-Round Pick, Must Draft QB At No. 3

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

It’s OK To Not Have Strong Opinion On Patriots’ No. 3 Draft Pick

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Two Reasons Why Patriots Should Not Draft QB With Third Pick

by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 Min Read

It’s safe to say we’ve got dissenting opinions. We also know you guys have opinions, so let us know what you think the Patriots should do with the No. 3 pick down in the comments.

You can follow all of our 2024 NFL Draft content here!

