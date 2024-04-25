The New England Patriots are going to… do something with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It just remains to be seen what that thing is.

It’s been the question for literal months, as we’ve heard roughly one million ideas since New England locked up the top-three selection back in January. Do they take a QB? Do they trade back? How does their free-agent class impact the moves they make in April?

The Patriots will officially answer those questions Thursday, but before we finally find out their decision with No. 3, let’s take a look back at all the content produced by NESN.com’s team over the last three months.

Mock Drafts

We had to start with the mocks because they’re the backbone of anyone’s draft coverage. NESN produced a five-part mock series this offseason, exploring all the possible paths the Patriots could take with No. 3.

New England has been the subject of a ludicrous amount of mocks, so we also compiled those from so-called “experts” as well as fans who wanted to take a shot at playing general manager.

The QBs

It’s no secret that quarterbacks dominate the news cycle this time of year, so we’ve done plenty of talk surrounding the likes of USC’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III and everyone in between.

New England’s two options at the top of the draft will be Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, though, so we’ve done a ton on those two guys in particular.

The Patriots met with just about every QB prospect available, even after it seemed like they wouldn’t.

Feature Stories

If you’re more interested in the personal side of the draft, we’ve also profiled a number of prospects who are looking to hear their names called this year.

Regime Change

You might be unaware, but the Patriots have some new faces running the show this draft cycle. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will combine to fulfill the role Bill Belichick had for more than two decades, which could lead to some changes in the way New England approaches the draft.

The Patriots have plenty of new faces around the building, and they’ve all had a hand in draft preperation.

Day 2 and Day 3

Did you know the 2024 NFL Draft actually has seven rounds? We’ve focused primarily on the No. 3 pick, but New England could pick any number of players with their six picks across Friday and Saturday.

It’s fun talking first-rounders, but the Patriots’ most important picks will come on Day 2 and 3.

Verdict

What will New England do with the No. 3 pick?

It’s safe to say we’ve got dissenting opinions. We also know you guys have opinions, so let us know what you think the Patriots should do with the No. 3 pick down in the comments.

You can follow all of our 2024 NFL Draft content here!