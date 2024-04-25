PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To Ottawa

PWHL Boston saw its playoff hopes takes a hit Wednesday night with a 3-2 shootout loss to to PWHL Ottawa at TD Place. saw its playoff hopes take a big hit

Boston fell to 6-4-3-9 and Ottawa improved to 8-1-6-6. Ottawa is now three points ahead of Boston for the the fourth and final playoff spot in the PWHL standings. Ottawa also has a game in hand of Boston.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston was looking for a regulation win to overtake Ottawa in the standings. A win in overtime for Boston would be the next best thing.

Story continues below advertisement

But neither happened and now Boston is facing a tough climb to get into the playoffs.

Boston sure played with a good amount of desperation, but it coughed up a third-period lead and then couldn’t get another shot past Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer despite plenty of chances. Maschmeyer finished with 30 saves.

Boston still had its opportunity to grab an extra point in overtime and the shootout. But pushed to the brink, Hilary Knight, who set the tone scoring 1:30 into contest, had her shootout attempt ring off the post to seal Boston’s fate.

It’s been that kind of season for Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Katerina Mrazova scored twice in the shootout to lift Ottawa to a key win.

— Jamie Lee Rattray gave Boston a 2-1 lead with 59 seconds left in the first period. She turned in a sensational individual effort to do so, causing a turnover before going in and beating Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer.

— Gabbie Hughes came through in a key situation for Ottawa. She tallied the game-tying goal midway through the third period.

UP NEXT

Boston plays its penultimate game of the regular season against PWHL Minnesota on Saturday. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.