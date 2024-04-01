Red Sox Pitching Garnering Fan Approval For Start To 2024 Season

The Boston Red Sox split their season-opening series with the Seattle Mariners to begin 2024, however, despite a 2-2 record through the first four games, one glaring bright spot stood out at T-Moblie Park over the weekend.

Throughout the series, starting pitching was Boston’s consistent strong suit although it wasn’t rewarded by the best of what the Red Sox lineup can provide down the line. Brayan Bello got the ball rolling, pitching five innings while surrendering two runs to Seattle on Opening Day, and from that point, the tone was set. Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock supplied the Red Sox with at least five innings each, allowing two earned runs combined — addressing the concerns of Boston’s all-right-handed starting rotation in the best way possible.

“Like I’ve been saying all along, I do believe we’re going to pitch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Boston’s 5-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday, per NESN.

The Red Sox even received notable support from the bullpen. Righty Justin Slaten pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout work to record his first career big-league save on Sunday while Greg Weissert, Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen and Slaten combined to provide nine 1/3 scoreless innings of relief throughout the series — allowing just five hits in the process.

Among all MLB teams, the Red Sox rank second with a 2.04 ERA following their first series of the new season. The pitching staff allowed 22 base hits, the sixth-fewest in baseball and eight earned runs, which places Boston in a four-way tie for the lone lead. Granted the sample size is small, but the start couldn’t be any more encouraging following the team’s back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East, stepping into a new chapter.

So far, the fans too share that sentiment:

“Bailey working his magic. Good to have him on the team.” — Chewie

“Just glad our starters are off to a good start” — az8

“Garrett Whitlock is a very good pitcher and a fighter. The pitch count was a little up in the beginning, and I was concerned whether he’ll make it through five innings. But as stated, he and Reese McGuire took care of business — well done! I want to add, with four straight excellent starts, one must appreciate what the new pitching coach, Bailey, has instilled in this group of fine pitchers.” — Ghosts of Fenway

“YEAH, fantastic start to the season, they are playing some really good and sound baseball” — Chris

“Where are the naysayers” — dinga01

Boston’s front office signed right-hander Lucas Gioltio during the offseason, but lost the 29-year-old to season-ending elbow surgery in March. There wasn’t much left to do to prepare for that untimely loss, yet with four games down and plenty more left to play, the starting staff has done its job in controlling what it can for the Red Sox.