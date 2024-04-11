Major League Baseball’s top prospect made his highly anticipated debut in enemy territory Wednesday night.

Jackson Holliday played his first big league game when the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox met for the middle contest of their three-game series at Fenway Park. It was a meteoric rise to the game’s top flight for Holliday, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old didn’t enjoy a banner night on Jersey Street, where he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. But he did log an RBI in Baltimore’s second straight win over Boston and got to cut his teeth in one of baseball’s most legendary locales.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have gotten a few hits, but the overall experience was pretty incredible,” Holliday told reporters after the Orioles’ 7-5 victory, per ESPN. “To go out there and win and have an RBI, it’s pretty awesome just to be here.”

Fortunately for Holliday, there isn’t a ton of pressure on him to perform at a high level. The O’s currently own the seventh-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2024 World Series thanks to their glut of incredible young talent. Holiday merely makes Baltimore more dangerous, both in the present and the future.

The young infielder will try to record his first big league hit Thursday evening when the American League East rivals wrap up their first head-to-head set of the campaign. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 6 p.m. ET.