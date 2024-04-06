Bruins third-line center Jesper Boqvist picked the perfect time to tally his sixth goal of the season — in overtime against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

7️⃣0️⃣ SNIPE TO SEND US OFF 🚀 pic.twitter.com/K6MV5LIA4i — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 6, 2024

Boqvist, who has appeared in 43 games for the B’s this season, stole the puck from Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and skated unopposed into the offensive zone, beating Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with the game-winning wrist shot.

A Boqvist Beauty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dLTLbyqoSJ — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 6, 2024

It was the 25-year-old’s first shot of the game. Boqvist saw 11:43 minutes of ice time over 16 shifts in the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime victory at TD Garden. Boston completed the regular-season sweep with Florida, taking all four games.

The Bruins will return to action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Puck drop from the Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Following an hour of pregame coverage, you can watch the game on NESN.