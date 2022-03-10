Who Will Replace Carson Wentz As Colts QB? Oddsmakers Offer Options Jimmy Garoppolo, to no surprise, is atop the betting board by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Indianapolis Colts are among the handful of teams in the market for a quarterback following their trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

There have been numerous reports, both before and after the trade of Wentz, linking Indianapolis to signal-callers outside of the building. It seems a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a possibility, as is a potential signing of former first-rounder Mitchell Trubisky, who will be a free agent when the new league year begins.

There also has been reports citing the potential for Wentz’ 2021 backup, Sam Ehlinger, as one in consideration for the starting job.

Well, oddsmakers seemingly have taken notice of all the rumors flying around. And those at Bookies.com, specifically, released the Colts’ next quarterback odds with a number of intriguing players listed:

Jimmy Garoppolo +350

Mitchell Trubisky +450

Deshaun Watson +550

Sam Ehlinger +550

Jameis Winston +750

Teddy Bridgewater +900

Jordan Love +1200

Any rookie QB +1400

Baker Mayfield +2000

Ryan Fitzpatrick +2000

Tom Brady +75000

It does feel like it could prove to be a two-horse race between Garoppolo and Trubisky, so it makes sense that the prices here depict that. Garoppolo, however, who may be the biggest winner of the ever-changing market, has been linked to a number of teams both through the media and on betting boards alike. He’s 6-to-1 or less to land with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It is a little bit of a surprise to see Watson as high on the betting board for Indianapolis seeing as though he would have to be traded by AFC South division rival Houston Texans in order to get there. Would it be a massive move for the Colts? Well, yes. But given that teams have become so fixated on where they trade a player, it feels like Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t going to send Watson somewhere where Houston will have to see him twice per season.

Despite the fact that Love appears to make some sense, reports and informed speculation have surfaced indicating that Indianapolis doesn’t view him as its next guy. It doesn’t mean he’s out as an option, but it’s worth considering before placing a bet.

And last but not least, of course, is the supposedly retired Brady. Brady, who is at 750-to-1, would have to be traded by the Buccaneers in order to land with the Colts — and that feels like a massive reach.