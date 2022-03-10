Finding Fits For Quarterback-Needy Teams As NFL Free Agency Approaches We matched five quarterbacks with five teams by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a wildly entertaining two-day stretch for NFL quarterbacks with two of the biggest in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers having their fate decided all while the mediocre Carson Wentz also sent elsewhere.

The once slow-developing carousel now has ramped up to top speeds, and other quarterback-needy teams likely are paying attention while plotting their next move.

With that, we’ve matched five quarterback-needy teams — Colts, Steelers, Saints, Seahawks, Buccaneers — with five signal-callers who seem available either on the open market or via a trade.

Indianapolis Colts: Mitchell Trubisky

The Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders after one season in Indianapolis, and by doing so, the organization was able to get out from under his contract while receiving a pair of Day 2 picks in return. Now, Indianapolis heads to the quarterback market yet again. It feels like it will be a two-horse race between Trubisky, a free agent, and Jimmy Garoppolo, who currently is under contract with the San Francisco 49ers. After all, Trubisky was linked to the Colts even before the trade of Wentz while Garoppolo now reportedly is in the mix, as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jimmy Garoppolo

Could the Steelers win the Garoppolo bidding? It may be difficult to envision given that the model-like quarterback doesn’t exactly scream Steel City, but Pittsburgh has been transparent with the fact they want to bring in another quarterback following the retirement of longtime signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger. At the very least, they want competition with Mason Rudolph. ESPN’s Field Yates, who predicted Wentz to the Commanders, also noted Pittsburgh as a landing spot for Garoppolo. The 49ers veteran arguably is the hottest name on the QB market as he’s 6-to-1 to land with the Saints and Seahawks and 5-to-1 to land in Tampa Bay.

New Orleans Saints: Jameis Winston

The Saints signed Winston to a very team-friendly deal prior to the 2021 season, and given he helped New Orleans to a 5-2 record in seven starts before a season-ending injury, it shouldn’t serve as a shocker if the organization opts to bring him back. Winston is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the Saints’ Week 1 starter at +275 with fellow quarterback Taysom Hill behind him at +350. It’s also been speculated that New Orleans could draft a quarterback, but even if that proves the case, we shouldn’t expect a weaker draft class to lead to a Week 1 starter.

Seattle Seahawks: Drew Lock

Unlike the other names on this list, Lock now is under contract with the Seahawks after being part of the blockbuster that resulted in Russell Wilson landing with the Denver Broncos. And while there clearly is a reason why Denver wanted to bring in an upgrade for Lock, the fact he’s playing on the final year of his rookie deal — for a team that seemingly is trying to tank — adds up to being the short-term answer. As indicated with New Orleans, even if the Seahawks bring in a first-round quarterback, it still feels possible Lock is the Week 1 starter. DraftKings has a rookie being the Week 1 starter (-150) with Lock in front of Geno Smith and Gardner Minshew (both 5-to-1).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deshaun Watson

Tom Brady’s supposed retirement has left a gaping hole in the quarterback room down in Tampa Bay, but the team still has a talented roster. Watson’s off-the-field issues are well-documented and his 22 civil lawsuits against him have prolonged his inevitable departure from the Houston Texans. Watson, who has to sign off on any trade, reportedly has the Buccaneers on his radar. Perhaps Houston lessens its steep asking price? Or perhaps Tampa Bay makes a move to go all-in during its win-now window? Watson is 5-to-1 to land with the organization behind current second-stringer Kyle Trask (3-to-1) and Garoppolo (5-to-1).