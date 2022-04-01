How Oddsmakers View NFL Trade Rumors Involving Star Wide Receivers Will DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and/or Stefon Diggs be traded? by Ricky Doyle 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This NFL offseason can’t possibly get any crazier — can it?

Several superstars, including multiple franchise quarterbacks, have changed teams since Super Bowl LVI, both in free agency and trades. And yet the rumor mill just keeps turning, with a few high-profile wide receivers recently popping up in speculation.

Among those wideouts: DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) and Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills).

Now, it’s possible, perhaps even likely, all four stay put in the coming months. And each situation is different, obviously, so it’s admittedly foolish to drop them all into the same basket.

But Bovada released odds on where each will begin the 2022 NFL season. Thus, it’s worth taking a look, to at least see whether sportsbooks are bracing for more wildness on the trade market.

Here are the odds, per Bovada:

Where will DK Metcalf play Game 1 of the 2022/23 NFL season?

Seattle Seahawks -220

Any other team +155

Where will Deebo Samuel play Game 1 of the 2022/23 NFL season?

San Francisco 49ers -1000

Any other team +550

Where will A.J. Brown play Game 1 of the 2022/23 NFL season?

Tennessee Titans -850

Any other team +450

Where will Stefon Diggs play Game 1 of the 2022/23 NFL season?

Buffalo Bills -500

Any other team +300

Metcalf, Samuel and Brown — three players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft — are slated to become free agents next offseason. Diggs is under contract for two more years.

Metcalf appears to be the most likely trade candidate, based on his proximity to free agency and the Seahawks’ situation in wake of trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. And that’s reflected in the odds as rumblings surround Metcalf’s future, or lack thereof, in Seattle.

All told, there might not be much value in any of these potential wagers. Then again, who expected the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs to trade Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, respectively, this offseason?