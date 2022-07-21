Could Celtics See Kevin Durant Stay In Eastern Conference Next Season? Durant trade talks have slowed down since start of free agency by Jason Ounpraseuth 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a lull in trade talks, it appears Kevin Durant will play his basketball in Brooklyn, for now.

The All-NBA superstar requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, but the logistics of a trade, combined with a steep asking price, have halted momentum of Durant leaving Brooklyn. Sportsbooks have adjusted.

The Nets are a -180 favorite to be the team Durant plays the “next regular season minute” for in the 2022-23 season on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Suns, who were once a favorite to land the star, are now +275.

Phoenix can still put together a trade package, but after matching a max offer Deandre Ayton received from the Indiana Pacers, it makes a deal difficult because Ayton has the ability to veto trades for a full year.

The Celtics are tied for fifth-shortest odds at +1800 with the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams would likely need to give up key assets — Jaylen Brown and Brandon Ingram, respectively — along with multiple first round picks, due to Rudy Gobert being sent off to the Minnesota Timberwolves for four first-round picks.

The Heat and Raptors are tied with the third-shortest odds at +400. Miami is reportedly willing to “exhaust all options” to acquire Durant — which would be a worst-case scenario for the Celtics — and Toronto has the assets for a trade.

While a reunion in Golden State is possible, and their 8-to-1 odds reflect that, the Warriors are not seen as a serious contender to land Durant.

NBA insiders have noted getting a deal done of this magnitude takes time, and it takes a commitment teams aren’t willing to make yet, until they view Durant as a “one-piece away” option in hopes for a title push.

There have also been reports Durant’s trade request is merely a ploy to not leave Brooklyn but send Kyrie Irving away. The All-NBA guard has been rumored to reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles, but the Lakers star, along with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, reportedly met and committed to making their “Big 3” work.

A Durant trade is not likely to happen during the summer, but it could regain steam once the season gets going in the fall.