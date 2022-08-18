Why One Popular Futures Bet Would Be Brutal For Patriots, Oddsmakers The Jets are one of the most popular bets to make the playoffs by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Gang Green is gaining the public’s green.

The New York Jets present the single-largest liability when it comes to making the NFL playoffs, as shared by BetMGM Sportsbook this week.

The Jets, who were 9-to-1 to make the playoffs before the injury to Zach Wilson, have received more money than any other team as it pertains to advancing to the postseason. Ninety-eight percent of bettors (!) have placed a wager that New York will advance to the playoffs, which represents 96% of total bets, per BetMGM. That league-leading handle represents the second-most tickets of any team as only the Detroit Lions (97%) have received more tickets to make the playoffs.

It clearly proves fellow AFC East teams, like the New England Patriots, won’t be the only ones hoping the Jets don’t make the playoffs. It would be a brutal outcome for oddsmakers, too.

Of course, the prices on the Jets to miss the playoffs (-1600) indicate the challenge it will be for New York to do so. The one-sided output also depicts how there aren’t many gamblers willing to lay $1,600 just to win $100 should New York miss out, and for good reason.

Nevertheless, it would throw the betting market and the AFC for the biggest of possible loops. After all, the AFC East almost certainly will be represented by the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs (Buffalo is a league-best -600 to qualify) and the AFC West figures to be a gauntlet in its own right. Three teams in the AFC West — Kansas City Chiefs (-225), Denver Broncos (-150) and Los Angeles Chargers (-150) — all are favored to make the postseason.

If the Jets somehow won enough games to qualify for the postseason, another spot would be taken away from the Patriots, who most definitely would be on the outside looking in. It’s hard to believe three AFC East teams will make it with talent in both the AFC North and West. That result would confirm the beliefs of oddsmakers, however, as New England currently is more likely to miss the playoffs (-165) than make them (+135).