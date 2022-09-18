Fantasy Football Starts, Sits For Patriots-Steelers Week 2 Matchup Is it finally time for a Rhamondre Stevenson breakout? by Keagan Stiefel 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After making it’s return in grand fashion last week, the NFL is back for another Sunday slate in Week 2. Kickoff is in just a few hours, making this the time to do some last-minute tinkering to your fantasy football lineups.

The New England Patriots will look to bounce back from a Week 1 loss when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there aren’t any true fantasy superstars taking the field at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, there could still be some points found in the crumbs of each roster.

Fantasy managers won’t have too much trouble making decisions on some players. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is always a safe bet to start, while running back Najee Harris may take a seat on the bench coming off his injury. But there are still a few interesting start ’em, sit ’em decisions that will need to be made prior to kickoff.

Let’s take a look at which way managers should lean when faced with those tough choices.

Starts

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Until he proves not to be a viable option, Meyers should be in consideration at WR3 each and every week. Finishing with four receptions for 55 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, it once again looks like Meyers will, at the very least, provide consistent production for New England. One more week removed from his nagging knee injury, Meyers should once again serve as the top option for quarterback Mac Jones.

Steelers, D/ST

Sure, the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt for a while. They are also coming off a game where they forced five turnovers against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. They made the decision for you.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

One of the biggest questions that New England faces this week is who will replace Ty Montgomery as the Patriots’ third-down running back. Using all of the clues given to us from the preseason and Week 1, it looks like it will be Stevenson. A long-time fantasy breakout candidate, an increased role will only help Stevenson start to pump up his numbers both on the ground and through the air.

Sits

Kendrick Bourne, WR

In a similar vein to the reasoning behind Meyers’ start, Bourne will need to prove something to be unstapled from fantasy benches. Though he did provide an immediate impact in his two offensive snaps last Sunday, there are some deeper issues that will need to be overcome before Bourne should be trusted to provide an impact in fantasy.

Mac Jones, QB

This one is easy. Jones is coming off a back injury that required X-Rays, missed Thursday’s practice with an illness and will face a defense that forced five turnovers in Week 1. You’d have to be crazy to start the Patriots quarterback this week.