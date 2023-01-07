Bettor Makes Crazy, Longshot Super Bowl Wager On Patriots Anything can happen, right? by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The playoff picture is starting to take shape, and the field will be set after Week 18, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing big bets.

That’s what a person reportedly did at DraftKings Sportsbook, where they bet $4,800 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl at 150-1 odds, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN. The bet would win $720,000.

New England’s Super Bowl odds are one of the longest and are tied with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are the only teams with worse odds at 200-1.

The high payout sounds great and would be a big loss for the sportsbook, but there’s a reason why the odds are priced that way.

The Patriots have had their fair share of struggles on offense and special teams. Plus, New England has not clinched a playoff spot yet and can do so with a win over the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. A loss would mean the Patriots need the Miami Dolphins and Steelers to lose their Week 18 games.

New England will head to Highmark Stadium without rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey, who were suspended by the team. The atmosphere also will be a different one as the NFL will honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday and has been recovering well since then.