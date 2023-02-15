NBA TNT Crew Weighs In On Massive Nuggets Championship Parlay This bettor has to decide whether to cash out or not by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

It can be difficult to put together a successful championship parlay, but one bettor has the chance to cash five figures in earnings, and all they need is the Nuggets to win the NBA Finals.

This person had Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup at +800, the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +950 and Denver to win the NBA title at +2200. The parlay odds at FanDuel Sportsbook were +217250. With a $5 bet, this would pay out $10,867.50.

That’s an insane payout for just a $5 bet, but it does beg the question: Should they cash out or let it ride? The payout option at FanDuel is $800.08. It’s still a huge return on investment, but it’s not five figures.

The NBA on TNT pregame show highlighted the bet after analyst Candace Parker said the Nuggets have a chance to win the NBA Finals, and host Adam Lefkoe asked the WNBA star if this person should let the bet ride.

“With $5, yeah,” Parker said, per Bleacher Report. “That’s all? $5.”

“But ask her if she really believes they’re going to win it,” Jamal Crawford said.

“No,” Parker said. “I mean, the Chiefs I knew for a fact they were going to win.”

It’s not the greatest advice out there, but it’s a thought most people would have. A similar situation came up during the World Cup. A bettor needed France to beat Argentina to win a seven-leg championship parlay. The $26 wager would have won $557,000, but they chose to cash out and take home $283,538.52.

The bettor was fortunate to have cashed out because Lionel Messi and Argentina did win the World Cup, and they would have been left with nothing.

It might not feel great, but cashing out is the best move. Denver is among the favorites to win the NBA title, but anything can happen, and it’s important to either take the money now or find another way to hedge your bet to still find a profit.