Could Patriots’ Latest Pre-NFL Draft Surprise Correlate To Bet With Value? New England hosted top prospect Will Levis on a top-30 visit by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted quarterback Will Levis on a top-30 visit Wednesday with the 2023 NFL Draft set to start in one week.

It’s undoubtedly an eye-catching development given that Levis has been mentioned among the top quarterbacks in the class. The fact Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made it crystal clear New England isn’t fully committed to Mac Jones as the starter certainly adds to the storyline, as well.

Could it be nothing? Well, yeah, obviously. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport referred to the visit as the Patriots doing their “due diligence,” and a way to be prepared for “any scenario.” There’s a chance the Kentucky product, who’s considered a first-rounder by just about every draft analyst, is not around when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 14 overall. Then again, Levis falling down the board a bit wouldn’t exactly be a mind-blowing development given the uncertainty that comes with the NFL draft.

One way or the other, though, it’s yet another indication the Patriots aren’t completely ruling out an upgrade behind center. That notion has gained traction this offseason with Jones-related trade rumors, Lamar Jackson speculation, etc.

And Patriots fans who are interested in firing a few wagers on the NFL draft might correlate the Levis-related development into a bet with plenty of value.

The Patriots are 34-1 on FanDuel Sportsbook to draft either Levis or fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson, another top signal-caller that offers undeniable athleticism, previously met with the Patriots during the NFL Scouting Combine and has been linked to Belichick’s team in mock drafts. He, too, could be off the board before No. 14.

For those not looking to tie the Patriots to one specific quarterback, perhaps New England 25-1 to use its first pick on any player at the position will entice. FanDuel had New England 30-1 to draft a quarterback earlier this week. The Patriots, at least in the eyes of FanDuel oddsmakers, are more likely to draft a receiver (2-1), cornerback (+250), offensive lineman (3-1), defensive lineman (6-1), tight end (16-1) or running back (20-1). Quarterback has the longest odds of any position, tied with safety (25-1) and linebacker (25-1).

Perhaps for good reason, as the Patriots have numerous needs. The ongoing quarterback developments nevertheless are noteworthy.