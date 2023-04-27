Patriots Pick First-Round QB?! Betting Odds Slashed Before NFL Draft New England is merely 3-1 to draft a signal-caller with its first pick by Sean T. McGuire 59 minutes ago

There’s no way the New England Patriots will select a first-round quarterback for the second time in three years, right?

Well, oddsmakers either have gained some thought-provoking intel ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night or have received so many tickets and so much money from the betting public that it left them no choice but to slash New England’s prices. And the slash is very real.

As of early Thursday afternoon, some seven hours before the start of the NFL draft in Kansas City, FanDuel Sportsbook listed the Patriots merely 3-1 to draft a quarterback with their first pick. Only offensive lineman (2-1) had shorter odds than quarterback.

It’s an eye-catching development given the fact New England had no where near that price one week ago.

The Patriots were 25-1 to use their first pick on a signal-caller on April 20 after reports surfaced they hosted Will Levis on a top-30 visit. At the time — again, just one week ago — the Patriots were more likely to draft a receiver (2-1), cornerback (+250), offensive lineman (3-1), defensive lineman (6-1), tight end (16-1) or running back (20-1). Quarterback had the longest odds of any position, tied with safety (25-1) and linebacker (25-1).

And just a few days before that, approximately 10 days ago, FanDuel had New England as high as 30-1 to do draft a player at the position. For what it’s worth, it came after the Patriots were 12-1 to draft a quarterback April 6.

In regards to which signal-caller the Patriots could target Thursday, player-specific prices were off the FanDuel board early Thursday afternoon. But last week, the Patriots were 34-1 to draft either Levis or fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Other potential first-round quarterbacks include Bryce Young, who is -5000 to be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, CJ Stroud, who is -310 to be selected in the top 5, and Hendon Hooker, who is -145 to be drafted in the first round.

The NFL draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET with the Patriots expected to pick at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET, as long as they keep their No. 14 overall selection.