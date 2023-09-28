New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will become on-field foes for the very first time Sunday.

That doesn’t mean they’re beefing off the field, however.

Prescott spoke with Cowboys reporters Thursday and was asked about his relationship with Elliott, who he played with for seven seasons in Dallas. While recalling some of his favorite memories, the 30-year-old revealed that he spoke with his former teammate during the week.

“Probably the first time we’ve talked on the phone for that long in a while,” Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “His spirits are great. He’s excited. It’ll be good to see him. … I’m happy for him. Always pulling for him. He’s doing well. I’m excited for him.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cowboys QB also revealed what his favorite memories were from playing with Elliott, who signed with the Patriots this offseason.

“Probably him jumping over guys. Just clearing them and not changing his stride,” the Cowboys quarterback said, per Machota. “One of the greatest plays that’s never gonna be shown fully is him jumping over the guy in Philly and then tripping over his own feet. I’ll never forget it. If he would’ve scored, it would live forever. But because he didn’t score it’s just something we can laugh and talk about it.”

The play Prescott was referring to happened in 2018, when Elliott led the NFL in rushing. He isn’t going to do that this season, but has combined with Rhamondre Stevenson to be an effective one-two punch for the Patriots.

The Patriots and Cowboys will kick off their matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.