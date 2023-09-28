Tony Pollard is among the countless Dallas Cowboys looking forward to reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott when the New England Patriots travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Pollard, who previously served as Elliott’s complement, credited the veteran running back for having such a positive influence during their four seasons together.

“He’s had a great influence on me,” Pollard told reporters Wednesday ahead of the Week 4 matchup, per the team.

“Playing this game, watching him, watching how he does things, how he approaches the game,” Pollard continued. “His preparation throughout the week, his film study and things like that. Just trying to pick his brain and growing with him over time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pollard shared how he has kept in contact with Elliott since the latter joined the Patriots this offseason. They’ve been in communication since the start of the season, though those conversations don’t strictly revolve around football but rather jokes and internet memes.

“That’s my brother at the end of the day. Outside of football, outside of everything, we still communicate,” Pollard told reporters. “So there’s going to be emotions, but we’re going out there to handle business.”

Elliott is looking forward to returning to Dallas, where he spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted there would be a “surprise” for Elliott.

“I’m very excited. It’s going to be like a homecoming for him,” Pollard told reporters. “We’re looking forward to the challenge, got to get the (win) though, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pollard and the Cowboys are a 6.5-point home favorite entering the contest against the Patriots.