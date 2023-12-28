Russell Wilson’s future in Denver looks bleak, and the Super Bowl champion is trending toward becoming the top quarterback in 2024 free agency.

The Broncos announced this week they will bench Wilson in favor of former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Sean Payton and his staff reportedly made this move due to injury incentives in the quarterback’s massive contract. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the team plans on cutting Wilson in March so they can move on to another option under center; if the Broncos designate Wilson’s release after June 1, they would be on the hook for $35 million in dead money.

It’s shaping up to be a weak quarterback class in free agency with Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill setting up to be the top names. If Wilson entered free agency, he’d be the highest-profile name to watch out for.

The Athletic on Thursday named four teams Wilson could sign with next season, and the Patriots were included along with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.

Despite Bailey Zappe’s sharp play in the final weeks of this season, it’s likely New England will move on to find a new quarterback of the future after Mac Jones regressed this season and didn’t prove to be the answer at the position. What New England does at quarterback depends on two factors: Draft position and Bill Belichick’s future with the team.

The Patriots are in line for a top-10 pick, but a top-three pick is desired for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Jayden Daniels’ stock continues to rise, and sentiment could change on the Heisman Trophy winner getting selected in the top five. It might be seen as a reach, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Patriots went away from convention in the first round.

It seems guaranteed the Patriots will select a quarterback if given the opportunity, but Belichick would play a factor in that. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported this month a decision already has been made on Belichick’s future, but it’s believed a sitdown with Belichick and Robert Kraft will ultimately decide if the Patriots part ways with the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. What Belichick or his successor wants to do at QB also will decide the franchise’s path moving forward.

New England still could draft a quarterback and sign a veteran to help guide them. The Patriots were linked to veterans like Colt McCoy last season, so the interest still might be there. But would Wilson fit that description? The rookie quarterbacks are viewed as solid prospects, but they aren’t projected to be so can’t-miss that they have to start right away. A veteran or Zappe might start until the rookie is ready.

It would mean more headaches for fans having to deal with vague answers on who’s starting each week, but it’s a conventional route they can go. However, Wilson might not be interested in simply being a mentor. That’s not to say he would be against it, but he showed this season he still has something left in the tank. He’s still past his prime, but he’s 12th in combined EPA and completion percentage over expected heading into Week 17. Even entering his age-36 season.

On the other hand, the Patriots’ defense showed that if there was competent quarterback play, New England at worst would be in the playoff hunt. If the pass-catcher corps was upgraded, Wilson could be the man to be a short-term option, especially if Belichick isn’t interested in a full rebuild. There’s desire for wholesale change from fans, but that rarely happens in the NFL like in other sports. Kraft wants a winning team, and he might be convinced that short-term success is more favorable for his legacy than setting up the franchise for his son.

However, as much as it would be poetic for Wilson to sign with the team that denied him his second Super Bowl, it doesn’t feel like the greatest fit. If the Patriots do sign a veteran, it feels more likely they go to more familiar faces with Jacoby Brissett or Jimmy Garoppolo. But Wilson probably shouldn’t be written off as an option, especially if there’s a new decision-maker after Belichick leaves.