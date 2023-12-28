Russell Wilson sounds like someone who knows his days in Denver are numbered.

Three days after their backbreaking home loss to the New England Patriots, the Broncos named Jarrett Stidham as their new starting quarterback, with Wilson heading to the bench. While this season hasn’t been a tremendous one for the veteran signal-caller, it’s clear the demotion wasn’t largely due to performance. Wilson is on a bloated contract, and Denver seemingly wanted to give itself some flexibility to potentially move on from the nine-time Pro Bowl selection this offseason.

Wilson himself appears to be expecting a divorce, as he looked ahead to the future in a post to X on Wednesday night.

“God’s got me,” Wilson wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s decision apparently did not blindside Wilson. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the 35-year-old has known “for almost two months” that the Broncos are “most likely” going to release him in March. If Denver designates Wilson as a post-June 1 release, the franchise will owe $85 million in dead money across the next two seasons.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in March 2022 when they landed the star quarterback and a fourth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-round picks, a fifth-round selection, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Six months later, Denver signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension.