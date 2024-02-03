The Patriots entered a new era with Jerod Mayo not just for the head coach but also in the front office, but it’s been quiet on who New England will name as its next general manager.

Mayo reportedly reached out to candidates, but the growing consensus seems to be an internal candidate will be elevated with the likely scenario being Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh take over in dual roles.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe gathered insight throughout the 2024 Senior Bowl, and people around the NFL also are curious about the Patriots’ general manager plans. Whoever it is, it could have a huge effect on whether or not New England takes a quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“In-house candidates Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh have also been under consideration,” Howe wrote Saturday. “If it’s Wolf running the show, expect the Patriots to give a long, hard look at drafting a left tackle with the No. 3 pick.”

Tackle is a huge need for the Patriots, and there’s merit to the idea that taking one in the first round is more secure than taking a chance on someone with a Day 2 of Day 3 pick. However, fans likely would see it as a disappointment if a quarterback isn’t taken with the third pick. Director of player personnel Groh told reporters at the Senior Bowl that the team’s process hasn’t changed, but that tune could be different depending on how the front office is molded.

Howe added the Patriots GM job is highly regarded around the NFL and that the curiosity isn’t seen as a negative but more as an opportunity to get the job themselves. Whoever gets the job will join in on the pressure to replace Bill Belichick and the responsibility to get New England back into relevancy.