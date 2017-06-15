The Track Bar: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sounds Lost As Rough Year Continues

Share this:

Ryan Blaney will never forget last weekend at Pocono Raceway. Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. would probably like to, though.

Blaney’s stellar run in winning his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was just one big storyline to come out of the Axalta presents the Pocono 400. Patrick drew attention and criticism for confronting some booing fans, while Earnhardt couldn’t seem to figure out his shifter.

All the while, Darrell Wallace Jr. experienced an up-and-down Cup debut and several star drivers’ 2017 struggles continued.

NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe discussed all this in this week’s episode of “The Track Bar,” NESN Fuel’s weekly NASCAR show.

Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images