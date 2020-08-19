CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Returns To Win Column With Victory Over Fever

That’s more like it.

After a tough loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday, the Connecticut Sun bounced back Tuesday with an 84-62 victory over the Indiana Fever at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Sun now have won five of their last seven games, a stark improvement since starting the season.

DeWanna Bonner dazzled again, posting a game-high 28 points on 55 percent shooting in addition to eight rebounds and three assists. Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones both had 15 points in the contest, while Alyssa Thomas racked up six points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Sun improved to 5-7 while the Fever fell to 4-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SUN SHINE BRIGHT

Now this is the team we’re used to seeing.

Connecticut got off to a hot start, going on a 14-4 run to start game. Jasmine Thomas had six of those points on back-to-back triples.

The Fever saw small spurts of success, but Sun maintained healthy seven-point lead entering the second. Thomas led all scorers with eight points.

Connecticut shot 45.5 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes, a vast improvement from recent games. Indiana, meanwhile, shot a measly 22.2 percent.

FEVER GET HOT

The Sun ended the half up three, though it wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

The Fever went on its own 11-4 run to start the second with a little help from Tiffany Mitchell and Kennedy Burke, who combined for 15 points in the first half.

At one point, Indiana had Connecticut’s lead down to one.

The Sun pushed back with a 5-0 run of their own, but the Fever managed to tie things up at 32 apiece late in the half.

Ending the half on a high note 🙌🏾@Kelz_Hoop has scored our last 6 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyKEyIPMLh — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) August 18, 2020

Connecticut’s shooting success faded in the second, dropping to 37.8 percent from the field. Indiana, meanwhile, improved in the shooting department, outscoring the Sun 22-18 in the quarter and notching an impressive 28 points in the paint in the half.

But Connecticut maintained its edge, taking a 37-34 lead into halftime. Bonner led all scorers with 13 points.

SEE-SAW

The Sun stayed on top in the third, though the Fever remained within striking distance.

Connecticut stretched its lead to eight early in the third on another quick 5-0 run. It was a lead they’d maintain for most of the quarter, too.

Lose momentum coming out of halftime? Not Jas!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/eHfDdyLicJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 19, 2020

But the Fever chipped away at the Sun’s lead, making it a one-point game once again late in the third after some big shots from Mitchell and rookie Lauren Cox.

Bonner was relentless, however, ending the quarter with back-to-back layups. And just like that, the Sun’s lead was up to six entering the final frame.

SUN SEAL IT

It was nothing but net for Connecticut in the fourth.

The two squads remained relatively even through the first half of the quarter, allowing the Sun to maintain a slight advantage on the Fever. A quick nine points from Bonner helped open up a 17-point lead midway through the quarter.

The Sun extended its lead to 24 late in the game, and that’s where it would stay. Connecticut returned to the win column with an 84-62 victory over Indiana.

PLAY OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

The Sun meet the Las Vegas Aces for the first time this season Thursday night, with tip-off slated for 10 p.m. ET.