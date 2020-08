J.D. Martinez has terrorized the Philadelphia Phillies throughout his career.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter entered Tuesday night’s series opener with a sterling .328 average against the Phillies across 17 career games and continued his reign.

Martinez finished the night 1-for-2 with a double and RBI before leaving the contest early due to dehydration.

