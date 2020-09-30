Bill Belichick Notes Offensive Addition Who’s Aided In Chiefs’ Explosiveness

The Kansas City Chiefs have had one of the most explosive offenses in the National Football League ever since Patrick Mahomes took over under head coach Andy Reid.

The ability of speedy receivers like Tyreek Hill and second-year player Mecole Hardman continued to elevate the group in 2019. It hasn’t stopped there, though.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained how the Chiefs have further built on their most notable trait, and it’s followed the arrival of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“Yeah, Andy (Reid) continues to expand his scheme and they’ve always had a pretty broad attack. They continue to have that,” Belichick told reporters Tuesday. “Certainly, (Clyde) Edwards (Helaire) has given them an explosive player in the backfield. That’s more than what they had last year, so that’s why they drafted him and he’s delivered that for them in the three games this year.

“But, yeah, they’re very well-coached, they have an excellent attack, they have a lot of good players, they’re very experienced in their system and they can do a lot of things, no question.”

The LSU product, who the Chiefs selected No. 32 overall, has recorded 342 yards of offense in three games. He averaged 80 yards per game rushing with 4.4 yards per carry.

His addition has helped the Chiefs remain a top-five offense in both points scored and total yardage per game, while their rushing attack is ninth in the NFL.

“… They’re very well-balanced and the execution is outstanding,” Belichick said. “They really know what they’re doing and they have a lot of good players and good coaches that can put the defense in a lot of compromising spots.”

The 2-1 Patriots will travel to face the 3-0 Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images