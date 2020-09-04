Julian Edelman Doesn’t Sound Surprised That Cam Newton Was Named Captain

Those around New England may have been surprised to hear first-year Patriot quarterback Cam Newton was named a team captain Thursday.

Newton told reporters Friday he wasn’t expecting the honor, but Patriots receiver Julian Edelman didn’t seem overly surprised.

“It says a lot,” Edelman told WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show” on Friday.

“He came in with an energy. He came in with a purpose. He came in as a natural leader and that’s what you want to see at that position,” Edelman said. “It’s one of those things where you’re excited for it because now we can get it going.”

Edelman, who’s now among the longest tenure Patriots with the offseason departure of Tom Brady, wasn’t named a captain, however.

Newton was also named the team’s starting quarterback Thursday, although head coach Bill Belichick didn’t want to put the title on it during his Friday media availability.

The Patriots will open their season Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.