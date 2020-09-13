Red Sox Racked Up Stolen Bases In Saturday Night’s Loss To Rays

The Boston Red Sox were flying around the bases Saturday.

Although they fell in a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox swiped six bases at Tropicana Field. It marked Boston’s most stolen bases in a single game since a 2010 clash with the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow now sits atop the league’s leader board in stolen bases allowed with nine total.

For more on the game, check out the video above from Sunday’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images