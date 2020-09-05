Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With 3-2 Win In Game 2 Of Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak Friday night with a 3-2 win in a shortened seven-inning game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox finished with seven hits as a team in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader. Yairo Munoz, who was called up from the Alternate Training Site, recorded three hits after he had three hits in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Boston left eight runners on base while Toronto had six hits and stranded five.

With the verdict, the Red Sox moved to 13-27 while the Blue Jays fell to 21-17.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Redemption.

After dropping the first two games of the series, most recently Friday afternoon, Boston bounced back with a solid performance.

ON THE BUMP

— Chris Mazza was efficient in the starting role, throwing four innings while scattering three hits. Mazza finished with one earned run allowed and two strikeouts on 67 pitches with 41 strikes.

— Josh Taylor came out for the fifth and retired the side in order on 14 pitches.

— Robinson Leyer entered with a two-run lead in the sixth and needed 38 pitches to get through it. Leyer did, however, leave the mound with a 3-2 lead while stranding three runners on base.

— Matt Barnes closed the door in the seventh and final inning. Barnes pitched to just three batters, allowing one hit with one strikeout on 12 pitches.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board in the top of the second inning as Tzu-Wei Lin connected on a RBI ground-rule double to deep center.

Christian Vazquez scored on the one-out hit, which moved Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. The inning ended with runners on second and third.

— Boston added another run in the top of the third on a Michael Chavis RBI single that scored Rafael Devers. Bradley struck out with runners on first and second to end the threat.

— The Red Sox had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth, and Toronto catcher Reese McGuire helped them out.

McGuire made an errant throw to second base, trying to pick off Devers despite Munoz being on third. McGuire’s throw went into center as Munoz scored to make it 3-1.

Chavis struck out for the second out of the inning, and with bases loaded, Bobby Dalbec grounded out to end the frame.

— Munoz had three hits while Vazquez, Chavis, Bradley and Lin each had one hit.

Yeah, it was a little bizarre.

Boston continues its set with Toronto on Saturday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.