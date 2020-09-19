Yankees Vs. Red Sox Lineups: Alex Verdugo, Christian Vazquez Sit

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup will look a bit different for Game 2 of their three-game set against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez both have the day off. Verdugo left Friday’s 6-5 loss in the third inning with a hamstring issue, per manager Ron Roenicke.

Cesar Puello, who was called up Saturday from the alternate training site to replace an injured Yairo Muñoz, will replace Verdugo in right field while Kevin Plawecki takes over catching duties for Vazquez. Christian Arroyo will take over in the leadoff spot for Verdugo and Plawecki will bat fifth.

J.D. Martinez will be the Sox’s designated hitter, leaving Michael Chavis to fill the hole in left field. Bobby Dalbec will play first base and bat seventh.

