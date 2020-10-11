Patriots Facility Reportedly Shut Down; Game Vs. Broncos ‘In Question’

UPDATE (7:20 P.M. ET): The Patriots returned a positive COVID-19 test Sunday morning, according to Adam Schefter. It’s unclear which player tested positive.

Patriots had one new positive test this morning, source tells ESPN. Their building is now shut down while further testing is conducted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: After four straight days of positive developments, bad news returned for the Patriots on Sunday morning.

The NFL shut down New England’s facility, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates. It’s unclear why the facility was shut down, but Schefter noted the Patriots were conducting COVID-19 tests in the morning.

Monday night’s game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos reportedly now is “in question.”

Here’s Schefter’s report:

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, roughly a week after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also recently contracted the virus.

New England, which shut down its facility following Gilmore’s test and held all-virtual meetings through the rest of the week, had reported all negative tests in the days since. The NFL moved the Patriots-Broncos game, originally scheduled for Sunday, to Monday out of caution.

Next week currently is scheduled as New England’s bye week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images