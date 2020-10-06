Patrick Chung Asks Simple Question After Patrick Mahomes’ Obvious Flop

Patrick Mahomes on Monday night channeled his inner-Marcus Smart.

The Chiefs quarterback twice attempted to manipulate officials — succeeding once — by flopping in Kansas City’s win over the New England Patriots.

The failed attempt came in the first quarter when Mahomes collapsed like a ton of bricks after being barely touched by Devin McCourty. The successful attempt occurred early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes went flying out of bounds after being poked in the back by Deatrich Wise Jr. The play drew an unnecessary roughness penalty and put the Chiefs, nursing a 13-10 lead, into Patriots territory.

You can watch the first-quarter play here, and you can watch the fourth-quarter flop here.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung, watching from home, tweeted this reaction: