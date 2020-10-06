What Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Vs. Chiefs Proved About Cam Newton

It would be an understatement to say the New England Patriots missed Cam Newton in their 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

He obviously made a huge impact in New England’s first three games, during which the Patriots went 2-1, and lackluster quarterback play — mostly from Brian Hoyer — with Newton sidelined Monday night due to COVID-19 only accentuated the 2015 NFL MVP’s impressive talent.

Just ask Colin Cowherd.

“Sometimes, your value at work is when you don’t show up and everybody realizes, ‘Oh crap, she’s really good. She took the day off, we’re not the same company. Oh my God, we really miss him,’ ” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1. “Despite (Bill) Belichick’s genius, a wonderful game plan against Patrick Mahomes, didn’t even get officiating breaks, his genius went into the toilet because of lousy quarterback play.

“Make no mistake, New England wins that game last night with Cam Newton. They win that football game with Cam Newton. Cam Newton’s value was not playing.

“… Belichick and that defense, those are Super Bowl teams. That’s a Super Bowl coach and a Super Bowl defense,” he added. “Boy, Cam took the night off. Wow, is he valuable. If you’re watching that, my takeaway in that game last night, if I’m Kansas City, I don’t wanna play New England with Cam. I’ve got no interest.”

"Make no mistake. New England wins that game last night with Cam Newton." @ColinCowherd on Cam's value: pic.twitter.com/tJ0w942kdl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2020

The Chiefs, fresh off a Week 3 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens, entered their Week 4 matchup with the Patriots as arguably the best team in the NFL. Nothing that happened Monday night really changed their case. The reigning Super Bowl champions look poised for another deep playoff run in 2020.

But the Patriots hung tough with the Chiefs, threatening to pull off a road upset until uncharacteristic miscues doomed New England’s chances. If Newton returns and remains healthy this season, the Patriots might pose serious problems for everyone, including the Chiefs.

“I thought Cam Newton last night got himself a big, fat contract,” Cowherd said. “The value of Cam not going to work is indisputable.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images