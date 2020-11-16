Jakobi Meyers Shares Celebratory Instagram After Patriots’ Win Over Ravens

The Patriots picked a pretty good time to put together arguably their most complete performance of the season to date.

New England excelled in all three phases in its win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Patriots ran all over Baltimore, stymied Lamar Jackson and Co. and largely played mistake-free football. New England now is 4-5 on the season and trending in the right direction.

Jakobi Meyers on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate the Patriots’ upset win. Meyers, who surprised Baltimore with a touchdown pass, shared a video of the offense’s group celebration following Cam Newton’s rushing touchdown.

The win over Baltimore marked Meyers’ third consecutive game with at least five catches. The second-year wideout finished the game with five receptions for 59 yards in addition to his TD toss.

Next on the docket for Meyers and the Patriots is a trip to Houston for a Week 11 tilt with the Texans.

